Caregivers must receive care, too

Published: 25th September 2019 06:23 AM

By Dr Vasanth R
CHENNAI: Alzheimer’s is a slow and progressive disorder with symptoms such as memory loss in all spheres including the patient’s personality. As this chronic disorder progresses, the patient displays symptoms of withdrawing himself/herself, suspicion, stubbornness and frustration against family members blaming them for things they have lost/forgotten. This causes significant stress for both the patient and family members who are caregivers. 

Heated arguments and confrontations are inevitable. The caregivers feel less supported/appreciated. It is necessary to offer immense support and counselling to help them with feelings such as:

  • Living in denial: The family members (caregivers) feel that the patient will get better with time. They are unable to accept that the patient’s condition can deteriorate further.
  • Fear of the future: Worrying about the patient getting lost, hurt etc. Excessively worrying can negatively impact the physical and mental health of the caregiver.
  • Frustration: The family member feels helpless and frustrated thinking the patient is just being stubborn.
  • Guilt: Feeling guilty about losing patience with a family member with Alzheimer’s.
  • Social withdrawal: Worrying about the patient to an extent that you lose interest in socialising and activities that once brought happiness and joy.
  • It is important to educate, support and offer an empathetic ear to the family members of the patient. It is necessary for the caregiver to make time for themselves to avoid burnouts. 
  • Exercise: Regular exercise helps produce endorphins thus reducing stress. 
  • Meditation and deep breathing exercises: This helps in calming the mind while lowering blood pressure levels. 
  • Do not give up on hobbies: Any hobby, be it gardening, listening to music, dancing, etc., should not be forgotten.
  • Take care of yourself: Make regular visits to your doctor to ensure you are in the best of health. 

The writer is the consultant psychiatrist at Fortis Malar Hospital.

