Caregivers must receive care, too

Dr Vasanth R By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Alzheimer’s is a slow and progressive disorder with symptoms such as memory loss in all spheres including the patient’s personality. As this chronic disorder progresses, the patient displays symptoms of withdrawing himself/herself, suspicion, stubbornness and frustration against family members blaming them for things they have lost/forgotten. This causes significant stress for both the patient and family members who are caregivers.

Heated arguments and confrontations are inevitable. The caregivers feel less supported/appreciated. It is necessary to offer immense support and counselling to help them with feelings such as:

Living in denial: The family members (caregivers) feel that the patient will get better with time. They are unable to accept that the patient’s condition can deteriorate further.

Fear of the future: Worrying about the patient getting lost, hurt etc. Excessively worrying can negatively impact the physical and mental health of the caregiver.

Frustration: The family member feels helpless and frustrated thinking the patient is just being stubborn.

Guilt: Feeling guilty about losing patience with a family member with Alzheimer’s.

Social withdrawal: Worrying about the patient to an extent that you lose interest in socialising and activities that once brought happiness and joy.

It is important to educate, support and offer an empathetic ear to the family members of the patient. It is necessary for the caregiver to make time for themselves to avoid burnouts.

Exercise: Regular exercise helps produce endorphins thus reducing stress.

Meditation and deep breathing exercises: This helps in calming the mind while lowering blood pressure levels.

Do not give up on hobbies: Any hobby, be it gardening, listening to music, dancing, etc., should not be forgotten.

Take care of yourself: Make regular visits to your doctor to ensure you are in the best of health.

The writer is the consultant psychiatrist at Fortis Malar Hospital.