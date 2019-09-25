Home Cities Chennai

Chennai, get ready to cosplay

Anime and gaming fans, rejoice! Phoenix MarketCity and Palladium are set to host the Phoenix Gaming and Anime Expo from September 28 to 30.

Published: 25th September 2019 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2019 06:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Anime and gaming fans, rejoice! Phoenix MarketCity and Palladium are set to host the Phoenix Gaming and Anime Expo from September 28 to 30. The three-day event will host an amalgamation of events for anime, gaming, manga, cosplay and Japanese pop-culture enthusiast.

From a ramen-eating competition to manga and cosplay workshops, the expo was curated to meet the demands of the city. “We see a lot of potential in the event since Chennai has a huge gaming community. Keeping in mind the popularity of anime in India, we wanted to offer a wholesome experience to ardent followers of Japanese pop-culture,” said Pooja Patti, centre director, Phoenix MarketCity and Palladium, Chennai.

They have worked closely with the Japanese Consulate and The Japan Foundation to host the first-ever Indian screening of the film, Children With Lost Voices. The highlight this year will be a cosplay competition, judged by an international judging panel consisting Akira Konomi, an acclaimed international cosplayer and Kirasagi Nel, a cosplayer and cosplay photographer. Prizes worth `5 lakh are up for grabs.

