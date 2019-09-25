Chennai, get ready to cosplay

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Anime and gaming fans, rejoice! Phoenix MarketCity and Palladium are set to host the Phoenix Gaming and Anime Expo from September 28 to 30. The three-day event will host an amalgamation of events for anime, gaming, manga, cosplay and Japanese pop-culture enthusiast.

From a ramen-eating competition to manga and cosplay workshops, the expo was curated to meet the demands of the city. “We see a lot of potential in the event since Chennai has a huge gaming community. Keeping in mind the popularity of anime in India, we wanted to offer a wholesome experience to ardent followers of Japanese pop-culture,” said Pooja Patti, centre director, Phoenix MarketCity and Palladium, Chennai.

They have worked closely with the Japanese Consulate and The Japan Foundation to host the first-ever Indian screening of the film, Children With Lost Voices. The highlight this year will be a cosplay competition, judged by an international judging panel consisting Akira Konomi, an acclaimed international cosplayer and Kirasagi Nel, a cosplayer and cosplay photographer. Prizes worth `5 lakh are up for grabs.