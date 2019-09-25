Clear this mess, please! 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Six years ago, we vehemently opposed the widening of footpaths on Besant Nagar Second Avenue as they will only provide more space for hawkers to set up shops. The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) officials assured us that they will take all the measures to prevent encroachments. Today, the footpath is more than 15-feet-wide and we are still forced to walk on the road,” complained R Vimala, a resident of Besant Nagar.

There are many like Vimala in this locality who face this ordeal and blame GCC for widening the road. When CE visited the area, both sides of the road were completely encroached by tea stalls, flower and vegetable stalls, eateries and makeshift puncture stores. Some of the shops had obtained a stay order from the Madras High Court when they were asked to vacate the place. These shops have a blue board hanging outside their store saying they are authorised.

“This is how encroachments increase. Every year, during the Velankanni church festival, a lot of people set up bangle, flower and bead shops here and then permanently settle. This year too, the number of shops has gone up after the festival in August. I suspect a lot of shops that hang a blue authorisation board outside their stall too are illegal and they have not got permission from the High Court. The authorities must go to each shop and check their authenticity,” said Kamakshi Subramaniyan, who had voiced against the footpath widening when the project was announced.

She said, “This road extends till MG Road which then merges into LB Road. At nights, two-wheelers and cars, and even buses and trucks are parked from Second Avenue till MG Road. It is unsafe for pedestrians.”

On the other hand, a few vendors say that cthey are in a fix because of the new vendors. “Some of us are here for more than 30 years and so the High Court granted us a stay. Even, we are unable to stop new vendors from setting up their business here. When the police clear the encroachments, they will even force us to leave,” worried one of the tea stall owners on Second Avenue. According to official estimates, there are around 4,000 street vendors in Adyar zone of Chennai Corporation, which also includes Besant Nagar.

When contacted, a Corporation official said, “As part of the Vendor Act, the civic body will soon allot vending and non-vending zones across the city. The issue will be solved then.”

An ideal footpath

According to experts, footpath should be divided into three zones — pedestrian zone, frontage/dead zone and multi-utility zone (MUZ). The pedestrian zone is the centre, where people can walk without obstructions. Dead zone provides a buffer between the pedestrian zone and property edge. The MUZ provides space for vending, street furniture, landscape, bus stops and property access ramps. The location and size of MUZ should depend on the width of the footpath.