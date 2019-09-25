Dengue claims life of a 5-year-old in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 5-year-old girl child from Mogappair in the city died of dengue at the Institute of Child Health (ICH) on Monday. Doctors have confirmed that 25 of the 107 fever cases under treatment at ICH are dengue. Cases of dengue are also being reported from southern districts such as Nagercoil and Madurai.

Doctors say Mahalakshmi was admitted on Sunday with fever. The child, however, did not respond to treatment and died on Monday. The doctors had sent her blood sample for test to The Kings Institute and the results, which arrived on Tuesday, confirmed dengue. Her brother had also tested positive for dengue but was completely cured and discharged.

Director of Public Health, K Kolandaswamy told Express that from January, around 3,000 cases of dengue have been reported. “The situation is under control in the city, we have some issues in the bordering districts,” he said.

Meanwhile, unofficial sources claimed that on September 18, a nine-month-old boy succumbed to dengue at a private hospital in Nungambakkam. Health Minister C Vijayabaskar has appealed to the people not to ‘self medicate’ if they have fever, but to rush to government hospitals.

The Health Department has set up special fever clinics at government medical colleges and hospitals. The department has also held a meeting with the Indian Medical Association, and through them sent instructions to private hospitals to refer fever cases to government hospitals in case there are no beds available.

In Kanniyakumari, as many as four patients have been admitted with dengue. An inter-departmental meeting was conducted on Tuesday and district collector Prashant M Wadnere instructed officials to conduct dengue surveillance ahead of the north-east monsoon season. There is a marginal increase in fever cases in the district, said sources. The numbers have gone up from 30-40 cases to 50-60 cases.

In Madurai, too, four patients have tested positive for dengue over the last 10 days at the Government Rajaji Hospital. Health officials also claimed there was a moderate increase in fever cases, but most of them are being treated as outpatients.

‘Concerned over outbreak’

The DMK has expressed concern over dengue deaths in the State. In a statement, party president MK Stalin expressed shock over the death of two children of Maduravoyal and Mogappair. This showed the ‘lethargic attitude’ of the government despite nearly 80 persons dying and 30,000 suffering from the fever last year, he said. He requested members of the party’s doctors wing to conduct dengue awareness campaigns.