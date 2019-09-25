Home Cities Chennai

Dengue claims life of a 5-year-old in Chennai

A 5-year-old girl child from Mogappair in the city died of dengue at the Institute of Child Health (ICH) on Monday.

Published: 25th September 2019 04:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2019 07:24 AM   |  A+A-

Children suffering from fever undergoing treatment at the Institute of Child Heath, Egmore | R Satish Babu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 5-year-old girl child from Mogappair in the city died of dengue at the Institute of Child Health (ICH) on Monday. Doctors have confirmed that 25 of the 107 fever cases under treatment at ICH are dengue. Cases of dengue are also being reported from southern districts such as Nagercoil and Madurai. 

Doctors say Mahalakshmi was admitted on Sunday with fever. The child, however, did not respond to treatment and died on Monday. The doctors had sent her blood sample for test to The Kings Institute and the results, which arrived on Tuesday, confirmed dengue. Her brother had also tested positive for dengue but was completely cured and discharged.

Director of Public Health, K Kolandaswamy told Express that from January, around 3,000 cases of dengue have been reported. “The situation is under control in the city, we have some issues in the bordering districts,” he said.

Meanwhile, unofficial sources claimed that on September 18, a nine-month-old boy succumbed to dengue at a private hospital in Nungambakkam. Health Minister C Vijayabaskar has appealed to the people not to ‘self medicate’ if they have fever, but to rush to government hospitals.

The Health Department has set up special fever clinics at government medical colleges and hospitals. The department has also held a meeting with the Indian Medical Association, and through them sent instructions to private hospitals to refer fever cases to government hospitals in case there are no beds available.  

In Kanniyakumari, as many as four patients have been admitted with dengue. An inter-departmental meeting was conducted on Tuesday and district collector Prashant M Wadnere instructed officials to conduct dengue surveillance ahead of the north-east monsoon season.  There is a marginal increase in fever cases in the district, said sources. The numbers have gone up from 30-40 cases to 50-60 cases.
In Madurai, too, four patients have tested positive for dengue over the last 10 days at the Government Rajaji Hospital. Health officials also claimed there was a moderate increase in fever cases, but most of them are being treated as outpatients.

‘Concerned over outbreak’

The DMK has expressed concern over dengue deaths in the State. In a statement, party president MK Stalin expressed shock over the death of two children of Maduravoyal and Mogappair. This showed the ‘lethargic attitude’ of the government despite nearly 80 persons dying and 30,000 suffering from the fever last year, he said. He requested members of the party’s doctors wing to conduct dengue awareness campaigns.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
dengue chennai
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajesh Kumar Sharma runs 'The Free School Under The Bridge' in Delhi's Yamuna Bank area. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
Bridging the gap: Grocer runs free school on banks of Yamuna under a bridge
Chinmayanand case: Law student arrested for extortion after sufficient evidence found, says SIT
Gallery
With 'Bigg Boss' Hindi set to come back on the small screen soon, let us take a look at the contestants of past editions who made big bucks by getting locked inside the house.
From Sreesanth to Shweta Tiwari: Here are the highest paid celebrities of 'Bigg Boss' Hindi
Torrential rains hit the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad on September 24 lasting for over 12 hours. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Hyderabad sinks as city records highest September rainfall in 100 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp