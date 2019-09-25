Doctor accused of filming patients acquitted after woman turns hostile

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 64-year-old doctor accused of filming women patients was acquitted after one of them filed a compromise affidavit in court. Sivagurunathan, who runs a clinic at Mylapore, was arrested in April last year for sexual harassment based on a complaint from a woman.

According to the complaint, the doctor who had allegedly captured 30 videos of women in his clinic, was caught red-handed by the woman’s husband who visited the clinic after she had chest pain. The family alerted police, who in turn booked the doctor.

Police said the doctor’s mobile phone had over 30 videos at the time of arrest. During trial, the woman filed a compromise plea stating that she found that examination for chest pain is done by closely inspecting the body and her husband had acted out of emotion. The woman turned hostile before court. XVIII Metropolitan Magistrate, Saidapet, acquitted the doctor.