Madras University clock tower to get a facelift

The historic clock tower of University of Madras, which was built during the British era, has been in a dilapidated condition for years.

Published: 25th September 2019 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2019 06:27 AM

D Sampathkumar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The historic clock tower of University of Madras, which was built during the British era, has been in a dilapidated condition for years.But officials seem to have finally woken up. It is all set to be restored to its original beauty as the state government has sanctioned `5 crore for renovation of the clock tower. The Public Works Department (PWD) is likely to start the work within a month, said vice-chancellor of the university P Duraisamy.

“The renovation work of the clock tower is likely to start within a month. We have received the funds for the renovation from state government and will transfer the amount to the PWD soon,” said the vice-chancellor.
He said that as the structure is over 100 years old, it needs expertise to ensure proper repair and renovation work. So the heritage wing of PWD, which specialises in restoration of heritage buildings, will be carrying out the project.

On a priority basis, the roof of the entire structure will be repaired and refurbished as it leaks when it rains. Varsity officials said cracks have developed in the roof due to which severe leakage and seepage occurs during monsoon. Alongside, the dome of the structure has also developed cracks and some damages which need to be taken care of. Patches of plaster and paint are also peeling off from the walls, which will be rectified.

“It will take not less than seven months for renovating the clock tower,” said Duraisamy. According to varsity officials, the senate building of the university was repaired in 2006-2007 and since then the proposal was made to carry out repair work of the clock tower. “It was a long-standing demand to carry out the repair and renovation work of the clock tower and finally the work will start soon. Like the senate building, the clock tower is also a landmark for Chennai,” said a varsity official.

Comments

