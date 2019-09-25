Online classes in native tongue

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: BasicFirst, a technology-based e-learning platform, announced the launch of its ‘LIVE Online Classes’, to offer an interactive and ‘participative learning’ experience for schoolstudents. It will be available in nine Indian languages — English, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Oriya, Bengali and Marathi — within three months.

This feature is aimed at students of non-metropolitan cities. The other unique feature of the Live Online Classes programme is that it allow students to choose a specific subject(s), according to their need. There’s also the option of a ‘one-to-one class’, where a teacher is available for a single student, or a ‘one-to-many class’, where a batch of students with similar subjects are clubbed together for co-learning experience.