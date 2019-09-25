Home Cities Chennai

Subashri death: Officials promise crackdown soon 

The Greater Chennai Corporation has said it has initiated steps to take departmental action against erring officials in connection with Subashri’s death, when a banner fell on her.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation has said it has initiated steps to take departmental action against erring officials in connection with Subashri’s death, when a banner fell on her.  This comes a day after the High Court questioned the police and Corporation why no action had been taken against the officials.

In a few hours after the accident, the Corporation shut down the printing press at Pallikaranai, near where Subashri died. However, the process of holding zonal officials accountable has been slow.

Speaking to Express, a Corporation official said disciplinary action is in progress. “The civic body initiated the process soon after Subashri died and now it is in a final stage,’’ he said. Assistant engineers in each zone have to immediately inspect the spot when they get complaints. They have been told to take videos of banners before removing them and file a complaint with local police immediately.
However, the official did not divulge what charges would be filed nor who are the officials involved. “We have removed more than 5,000 banners and have filed more than 250 cases. The strict vigilance will continue,’’ said the official.

Senior advocate KM Vijayan has opined, “A service action as per the guidelines of the Corporation should have been taken by this time and we are usually accustomed to a practice of passing the buck to someone with none to be held responsible for the entire accident”. The entire work culture of the officials and their discipline requires a change, he added.

As per procedure, a show-cause notice has to be issued and an enquiry held against the erring officials by the Chennai Corporation, said former High Court judge Vallinayagam.

