Tangedco to suspend power on Thursday 

By Express News Service

For carrying out maintenance work, power supply will be suspended by Tangedco on Thursday (September 26) from 9 am to 5 pm in these following areas. According to a statement from Tangedco, power supply will be resumed before 5 pm if work is completed.

CMBT: Annapoorna Nagar, Prakash Nagar, Annapoorni Nagar, Ponniammanmedu, Thanigasalam Nagar, EF Block, Majestic Colony, Iyyappa Nagar, Munusamy Nagar, Devaki Nagar area.

THIRUVERKADU: Thiruverkadu, Thiruverkadu Coop Nagar, Theroodum Veethi, Sivan Koil Road, Sunaracholapuram, Kasturibai Nagar, Aravind Nagar, Kamadenu Nagar, Pallikupam, Mathiravedu, PH Road, Kaveri Nagar, Ishwarya Garden, Jayalakshimi Nagar, Royal Garden, Mac Nagar, Lourdupuram, Puliambedu Road, VGN Mahalakshimi Nagar, Rajankuppam, Ponniaman Nagar.

MANJAMBAKKAM: South Telephone Colony Part, North Telephone Colony, Padmavathi Nagar, Cheliayamman Nagar, Kamban Nagar, Azees Nagar, AVM Nagar, Perumal Koil Street, Mandaveli, Telugu Colony, Ramachandra Nagar, Ramana Avenue, Krishna Nagar, JJ Nagar, Manjambakkam, Kamarajar Salai Part, VGK Nagar, Thirumurugan Nagar, Kathirvelan Street.