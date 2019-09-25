The goodness in greens

SP Kirthana By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Filled with iron and other nutrients, doctors advice adding spinach to our daily diet. Spinach is a superfood with numerous health benefits. It is a low-calorie vegetable that works on your skin, hair, bones and the whole body. A bunch of spinach is packed with protein, iron, vitamins and minerals.

While all vegetables are good for your heart, dark leafy greens are particularly beneficial. Dark leafy greens, such as spinach, contain lutein and other carotenoids, which are linked to lower the risk of heart diseases. Carotenoids act as antioxidants to get rid of harmful free radicals that can lead to hardened arteries. Spinach may also help lower cholesterol levels by binding to bile acids and making your body excrete more cholesterol.

Spinach is also a source of vitamin K which is an important nutrient for maintaining bone health. It is also an excellent source of zinc. It is a trace mineral needed in very small amounts. Zinc helps make up the mineral portion of your bones. In addition, zinc promotes the formation of bone-building cells and prevents the excessive breakdown of bone.

Spinach has antioxidants, which are compounds that help protect the body’s cells from free radicals — unstable molecules created during normal cell functions. It contains an antioxidant known as alpha-lipoic acid, which has been shown to lower glucose levels, increase insulin sensitivity, and prevent oxidative, stress-induced changes in patients with diabetes.

Being high in fiber and water, spinach helps prevent constipation and promote a healthy digestive tract. As it doesn’t have too many calories, it aids in weight loss too. Rich in iron, spinach is an important vegetable that promotes skin and hair care. It has large quantities of vitamin A, which moderates the production of oil in the skin pores and hair follicles to moisturise the skin and hair. Vitamin C in spinach provides structure to hair and skin. But, consumers are often unaware of the several varieties available in the market. Coimbatore-based Keeraikadai, an exclusive outlet for natural greens, supplies fresh greens and also has an app that has recipes using them.

Sri Ram, founder of Keeraikadai, says, “Nowadays, people are health conscious and have started adding spinach to their diet at least once a day. To meet their needs, we procure greens twice a day from 35 farms in and around Coimbatore, and deliver it to the homes. Around 10,000 bunches of greens are sold per day. The shop is open from 6.30 am to 11 am for selling green vegetables and in the evening from 4 pm to 9 pm, we sell snacks made of greens,” he says.

The outlet’s in-house chef 68-year-old Mallika A is an expert in making traditional keerai recipes including dosa, chapati, poriyal, soup, kollukattai and vadai. Recently, they soft-launched moringa dip soup, keerai cookies and herbal oil. (Inputs from medicalnewstoday.com)