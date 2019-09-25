Home Cities Chennai

‘The more you communicate with plants, the more they respond fruitfully’

Following the practice of organic horticulture, Savitha Baliga, a resident of Hosa Road, Bengaluru, does it with complete dedication.

Published: 25th September 2019 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2019 06:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Priyansha
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Following the practice of organic horticulture, Savitha Baliga, a resident of Hosa Road, Bengaluru, does it with complete dedication. As a child, she loved accompanying her mother and two siblings on Sundays, which helped her discover her hobby.

Baliga dedicates two to three hours for gardening every day. “A few years ago, when I was working as a freelance corporate trainer, I had 60 pots to maintain. I was staying in an apartment and had space constraint. Now that we are staying in a villa community, we have a garden to maintain,” she said, adding, “I have a vegetable terrace garden that yields brinjal, ladies finger, tomato, ridge gourd, bottle gourd, bitter gourd, cucumber, French beans, yard beans, capsicum, chilly, radish, cabbage, cauliflower, carrot, beet, local spinach and all kinds of greens, including lettuce,” she said.

Savitha believes in preserving organic food at every level of gardening. “I prefer everything organic as the taste of vegetables turns out to be different from the ones sold in the market. Use of organic manure and pesticides gives a safe aura to food and health. Generally, I compost kitchen waste generated from home. Sometimes, it’s not sufficient for overall use so I have to purchase the organic manure. Neem oil and sour buttermilk works wonders as pesticides for a few plants. Spray made up of garlic, chilli, vinegar, turmeric can be used to ward off fungi from plants. Green tea leaves can also be boiled and used as a pesticide,” she explained.

Baliga had a green thumb since childhood. “Gardening is a great exercise which gives you inner peace. The more you communicate with plants, the more they respond fruitfully,” she said.

Sharing is caring

The abundant produce of fruits and vegetables is not only consumed by Baliga’s family but also distributed to neighbours, relatives, domestic help, and whoever visits her. “It’s satisfying to see that what we grow is not wasted. Sometimes, the yield is in abundance and we cannot consume it all. Coriander leaves and lettuce are taken almost every day by neighbours,” said Baliga. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajesh Kumar Sharma runs 'The Free School Under The Bridge' in Delhi's Yamuna Bank area. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
Bridging the gap: Grocer runs free school on banks of Yamuna under a bridge
Chinmayanand case: Law student arrested for extortion after sufficient evidence found, says SIT
Gallery
With 'Bigg Boss' Hindi set to come back on the small screen soon, let us take a look at the contestants of past editions who made big bucks by getting locked inside the house.
From Sreesanth to Shweta Tiwari: Here are the highest paid celebrities of 'Bigg Boss' Hindi
Torrential rains hit the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad on September 24 lasting for over 12 hours. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Hyderabad sinks as city records highest September rainfall in 100 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp