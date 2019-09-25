Warwick Professor bags SASTRA-Ramanujan Prize

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The 2019 Sastra-Ramanujan Prize will be awarded to number theorist Adam Harper of the University of Warwick, England, according to a statement issued by the Sastra Deemed to be University on Tuesday.

This annual prize is given to honour outstanding contributions by individuals not exceeding age of 32 in areas of mathematics, influenced by Indian mathematician Ramanujan.

The prize, which includes a cash award of USD 10,000 and a citation, will be awarded at the international conference on number theory scheduled for December 22 (Ramanujan’s birthday) on the campus of the institution in Kumbakonam.

The international prize committee comprised six outstanding mathematicians across three continents headed by Alladi Krishnaswami from the University of Florida.