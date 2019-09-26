Bike-borne snatchers strike near CoP office

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 26-year-old woman was relieved of chain right in front of the city Police Commissioner’s office at Vepery on Wednesday morning.

According to police, Selva Merin, who works in the administration department of Anna University, has been staying at a hostel in Vepery. “Around 6.30 am, when she was walking down the EVK Sampath Road in front of the city Police Commissioner’s office towards the Egmore railway station, two bike-borne men wearing helmets snatched her chain and sped away. But a part of the chain stayed back in her hands even as she resisted them,” said a police officer.

Immediately, she rushed to the police guarding the gates of the Commissioner’s office and later informed the Vepery police who registered a case. Police said that they were combing through the CCTV footages.

It is to be recalled that last year, in view of chain-snatching on the rise, Police Commissioner AK Viswanathan launched the ‘Third Eye’ project which ensure installation of more than three lakh cameras across the city.