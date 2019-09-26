Home Cities Chennai

Bike-borne snatchers strike near CoP office

A 26-year-old woman was relieved of chain right in front of the city Police Commissioner’s office at Vepery on Wednesday morning. 

Published: 26th September 2019 05:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2019 05:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 26-year-old woman was relieved of chain right in front of the city Police Commissioner’s office at Vepery on Wednesday morning. 

According to police, Selva Merin, who works in the administration department of Anna University, has been staying at a hostel in Vepery. “Around 6.30 am, when she was walking down the EVK Sampath Road in front of the city Police Commissioner’s office towards the Egmore railway station, two bike-borne men wearing helmets snatched her chain and sped away. But a part of the chain stayed back in her hands even as she resisted them,” said a police officer.

Immediately, she rushed to the police guarding the gates of the Commissioner’s office and later informed the Vepery police who registered a case. Police said that they were combing through the CCTV footages.
It is to be recalled that last year, in view of chain-snatching on the rise, Police Commissioner AK Viswanathan launched the ‘Third Eye’ project which ensure installation of more than three lakh cameras across the city.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajesh Kumar Sharma runs 'The Free School Under The Bridge' in Delhi's Yamuna Bank area. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
Bridging the gap: Grocer runs free school on banks of Yamuna under a bridge
Chinmayanand case: Law student arrested for extortion after sufficient evidence found, says SIT
Gallery
With 'Bigg Boss' Hindi set to come back on the small screen soon, let us take a look at the contestants of past editions who made big bucks by getting locked inside the house.
From Sreesanth to Shweta Tiwari: Here are the highest paid celebrities of 'Bigg Boss' Hindi
Torrential rains hit the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad on September 24 lasting for over 12 hours. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Hyderabad sinks as city records highest September rainfall in 100 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp