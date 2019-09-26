Boundless Possibilities

Anusha Ganapathi By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The character I create wakes up in a bunker. She is late for her graduation, and she quickly changes into her uniform. The pixelated, yet heavily detailed environment she walks around is all interactive. She uses the magnifying glass (which is one of the readily available implements in her toolbox) to understand every element around her. She reaches the stage of her graduation ceremony — but suddenly, everything goes dark and tentacles spawn from underneath the building. Everything around is destroyed. She picks up the ‘matter manipulator’ and jumps on to a malfunctioning spaceship to flee the now-desolate Earth.

Starbound features a quintessential ‘dark’ videogame beginning which is a sure indication of a good story line. Within the spaceship, my character can beam down to any planet. The game is a crafting-exploration-survival game. This means that once I am on the 2D side-scrolling environment of the planet, I can use the Matter Manipulator to dig into anything and claim tiny pieces of soil, slash any beast that approaches me with a preferred weapon of choice — and pretty much have the ability to destroy any obstacle in my quest for resources. I also have to simultaneously ensure that my health and energy bars are balanced, and I craft newer items to be able to beat the monsters that appear in subsequent planets (as the game grows in complexity).

It isn’t the fact that I can mine enough ore to make a nice castle with a decent bed that makes the game worth my time. It is not the open-world exploration that is the high-point of Starbound. It is the infinite space created through procedural gameplay. Once the spaceship is fixed, I can beam my character to any of the thousands of planets across sectors in the galaxy. Each planet is unique and takes about an hour to explore, but even more time if you start digging into it. There is also a core story associated with a sector (sort of like level progression), at the end of which there might be a boss to beat.

I rate this game 2/10 for virtual deforestation and resource exploitation, 9/10 for the procedural gameplay, 10/10 for cute monsters to defeat. The game experience would fulfil the entire suite of fun the in-game soda was available in real-life.