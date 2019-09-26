By the children, for the children

Home Cities Chennai

The Kids Festive Pop-up will be inaugurated on Friday at 5 pm at Samasta, 29, CP Ramaswamy Road, Alwarpet, and will end on October 5. 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After their maiden edition in March, Samasta, a boutique located in Alwarpet, is back with the second edition of its trunk show dedicated to newborns, toddlers and children — Festive Kids Pop-up.
“In March, as part of our maiden pop-up, we launched a clothing line for girls between the ages of six to 12 years called Samasta Girl. The new line was designed by my nine-year-old daughter Mahika. The line was an eclectic collection of both Indian and western wear. The pop-up also featured products like swaddlers, gift hampers, and nightsuits,” shares Mridulika Menon Madiraju, founder of Samasta.
In their latest offering, one can expect a showcase of brands and products including festive clothing by

Samasta Girl, pyjama and gift sets by Playful Trails, picture wrapping paper and cards by Peach, bows and hair accessories by Fa-bow-lous, and natural skin products for kids by Anise Skincare.
“This is a pop-up curated by children for children. All these brands are homegrown and use only quality products and materials. For instance, the pleasing colour palettes and printed fabrics in Samasta  Girl collection have been handpicked by Mahika,” she explains.

A dearth in stylish yet comfortable Indian wear pushed Mahi to not only start her label but also make it accessible to young girls of her age, she says. “Mahi has been following fashion trends since she was two years old. Children these days are very fashion-conscious. Some even watch international fashion shows on YouTube, and this has impacted the whole fashion industry, even here in Chennai. It has made us rethink how we make clothes. When Mahika realised that large shops had few choices and some used synthetic fabrics, she decided to design her own line — something that children can wear even to traditional dance classes or events at school,” she explains.

Attires in shades of mint, pink, peach, coral and blue will take centre stage at this pop-up. “Mahi has selected styles that she loves to wear — three-tier dress, cold shoulder dresses in indigo, dresses with pockets, lehenga sets with crop tops and simple kurtas,” she explains. The collection is primarily spun out of soft cottons from Jaipur. “Floral prints, geometric prints, and a touch of Gota and lace have also been incorporated,” she says.

Currently, the boutique is hosting Indian August, a New Delhi-based brand, at its premises. “A  line of Chanderi kurtas and silk linen sets for adults are also on display,” says the entrepreneur-cum-designer, who will soon be hosting Devimitchi, a Nilgiris-based designer who specialises in handloom silk saris.
