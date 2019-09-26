Home Cities Chennai

Festive goodies bring midweek cheer

The featured brands promised quality and affordable goods with interesting back-stories.

Published: 26th September 2019 06:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2019 06:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Naaz Ghani
Express News Service

CHENNAI: An excited chatter is heard at the entrance to Amethyst Folly Hall in Royapettah. Women browse around, sometimes pulling along their friends, as they walk past the stalls. Over 20 apparel and lifestyle designers from Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Mumbai and New Delhi showed off their wares at Studio Trioss’ Exhibition ‘n’ Sale. The featured brands promised quality and affordable goods with interesting back-stories.

For the Kolkata-based Neha Bihani, brand owner of Yantraa, the passion to make Indo-western clothing customisable and wearable goaded her to set up her studio in Chennai two years back. Swethini H from Lali Soaps showcased her handmade soaps and family heritage in one sitting. “We named our brand after my grandmother. She and my grandfather were the ones to introduce the family to soap-making, and stressed on environmentally-friendly soaps,” she said.

Festive wear reigned supreme at the exhibition, which made sure to cater to male shoppers as well, featuring stalls from designers Fahad Khatri and Sharath Sundar. Thonje, a designer brand for men, works with handloom fabrics to make eccentric prints. “When I used to open my wardrobe, I would only see checks, plains or stripes. I’m a person who likes standing out in a crowd and being off-beat. I didn’t find many brands that had what I liked and so I started Thonje,” said Nirav Shah, founder. Nee & Oink showed Indo-western clothing for children, with light fabrics and simple patterns for their young market.
The sale will be held today from 11 am to 8 pm at The Folly, Amethyst, Royapettah.

