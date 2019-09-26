Guiding Gen Next to their success selfie

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Success is just a vehicle that makes you happy. Most people forget that the feeling of success is just a part of the journey and not the final destination. When anyone hops into this vehicle, one should ensure to disembark once in a while, reflect and consolidate what they have done so far. Also remember, the success that isn’t shared is always destructive,” said Burra Venkatesham, IAS, while addressing a gathering at LS Hall, Loyola College.

The college’s department of English in association with India Matters Foundation hosted a book reading session on Selfie of Success penned by Venkatesham.

In his book, Venkatesham has weaved snippets of experiences from the lives of influencers and trailblazers — from Bill Gates, Mahatma Gandhi, JK Rowling, Beyonce, John Cena to Eminem.

“I have tremendous faith in the current generation. The older generation may ridicule them that they are lost and are a digital-driven group. But pause and think for a minute. Ridiculing the succeeding generation has been happening for ages. The generation before mine said the exact words about us — that we are lost. The generation now is more egalitarian. It is with that intent — to show the present generation what success means and to reflect on what’s happening in the world, I wrote the book,” he said.

In two months, the self-help book has touched the 20,000 readership mark. “It’s also being translated into various languages — eight international and seven regional languages including Japanese, Chinese, Spanish; Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam,” he said. ‘Selfie of Success’ is available on Amazon.in for `300