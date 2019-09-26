Home Cities Chennai

Have fun with friends for a bright future in gaming: RC Assassin

All he needs is his group of friends to bring in the right competitive spirit.

Published: 26th September 2019 06:12 AM

By Vaishali Vijaykumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: RC Vignesh is choosy about the kind of games he wants to play. Like many, he started with Road Rash at the age of seven. With time and experience, he developed an interest in multi-player and role-playing games. What started as two to three hours a day of gaming became 20 to 30 hours once he began playing professionally in 2014. All he needs is his group of friends to bring in the right competitive spirit.

“You should know where to draw a line between addiction and passion. Now, I play for seven hours daily. Some games are meant to be played alone and that’s how you improve. But if you find like-minded gamers, then nothing like it,” said Vignesh, who has Bachelors in Computer Science Engineering. The 26-year-old is working as a developer in a company.

Vignesh has been a part of many gaming teams like Oram Po, Make Way, Zero Second and Stand in Five. His team was at one of the top three positions at Electronic Sports League India in 2016. They also bagged the best team of Tamil Nadu. That apart, he enjoys playing DOTA. “The standards at international gaming events have improved and the prize pool is inviting. Unlike professional players in North India, who get sponsors, the gaming scenario in the south is still poor. People need awareness and exposure. Players need the support and encouragement,” he said. Vignesh is called RC Assassin in gaming circles.

Counter-Strike, Room Escape, and OverWatch are a few favourites among his list. He’s working on his match-making ranks in the gaming field. At present, he ranks 2,000 in South East Asia. “Earlier, I used to pick up trends at computer centres. Nowadays, youngsters have many options to choose from. That way technology has been a big boon to our field. The number of professional and mobile gamers has gone up. Gaming does not bring in reliable income. But it helps improve your confidence. The key to happiness is to have fun while playing. I’m currently looking for a streaming partner through Twitch and am open to playing with as many teams as possible,” said Vignesh.

