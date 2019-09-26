Home Cities Chennai

In different accidents, MTC buses fatally knock down 2 women 

In a gap of 20 hours, two women were fatally knocked down by MTC buses in different incidents in Vadapalani and Ashok Nagar.

Published: 26th September 2019 05:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2019 05:44 AM   |  A+A-

Chennai MTC buses

Chennai MTC buses

By Express News Service

In the first incident, the deceased was identified as K Meena (50), a resident of Virugambakkamm, who worked as a pharmacist at a private hospital in Vadapalani. “Around 8 pm on Tuesday, she was on her way back home on the Arcot Salai. When Meena entered the Vadapalani bus depot, an MTC bus from Kelambakkam rushing into the depot knocked her down. The driver did not even notice the passers-by alarming but was driving the bus into the depot,” said a police officer. Meena was rushed to the nearby private hospital where she succumbed to injuries a few hours later. 

The Vadapalani police have registered a case and combed through the CCTV footages. Later, the driver identified as P Rajendran (35) was arrested under Section 304A of IPC (Causing death by negligence) and remanded in judicial custody. The investigation officer said that the driver had fled the spot.
In another accident, Kalaiselvi (26), a flower vendor from Madhavaram, was on her way to T Nagar on Wednesday afternoon after purchasing flowers at the Koyambedu market. 

“She was driving her two-wheeler with flower bundles tied at the front and back of the vehicle. When she was on the Duraisamy Road in Ashok Nagar around 3 pm, an MTC bus plying between Foreshore Estate and Koyambedu knocked her down from behind,” said a police officer. The driver was arrested.

