Now, Corporation can grant nod for bigger apartments

Published: 26th September 2019 05:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2019 05:45 AM   |  A+A-

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a move which could help small builders and individual owners, Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) has delegated powers to local bodies to reap the additional benefits of floor space index under Tamil Nadu Combined Development and Building Rules, 2019. After delegation of powers, now Greater Chennai Corporation will have the power to grant plan approval for all residential buildings of height up to 12 metres in 10,000 sq.feet with ground plus two floors or stilt plus three floors and not more than 16 dwelling units.  

Earlier this was for six dwelling units of height with nine metres with ground plus first floor or stilt plus two floors not more than six dwellings. Hailing the move by the State government, chairman of Builders Association of India, Southern region, KS Rama Prabhu, said the move will give a fresh lease of life to projects which have been delayed due to delay in delegating powers to local bodies. 

Earlier, the local bodies were following the old rules wherein approval was given to buildings not above the height of nine metres. This did not help small developers and individual owners realise the FSI of 2. Under the new norms, local bodies will have the power to give nod for a building of stilt plus three floors with a height of 12 metres. S Sridharan, chairman of Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India, Tamil Nadu, told Express that the move will benefit city developers who would want to build on housing board plots where the built up area was earlier restricted to nine metres. He said areas like Anna Nagar, Ashok nagar and Besant Nagar will see a lot of construction on the housing board plots.

Prabhu said delegating powers to Greater Chennai Corporation, Corporation of Avadi, municipalities, panchayat unions and town panchayats allowing benefits of FSI (FSI: 2.0) could boost real estate market, especially pertaining to small builders and individual owners who are desirous to construct buildings. As per the norms, Corporation of Avadi, municipalities, and town panchayat may grant plan approval for all residential buildings of height up to 12 metres, 7000 sq. feet with ground plus two floors or stilt plus three floors and not more than eight dwelling units.

