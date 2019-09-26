Phoenix MarketCity launches mobile app to help shoppers  

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Phoenix MarketCity and Palladium, Chennai, has launched Nhance by Phoenix — an app that provides instant gratification to users through rewards and brings more convenience to their shopping experience through hassle-free services.

Nhance helps shoppers find their favourite stores with ease and lets them check-in their bags to shop hands-free. Shoppers can earn points on every purchase by scanning their bills and redeem those points to avail personalised discounts on the app.

“We wanted to help our customers by providing information on the best deals, locate stores and offer hands-free shopping experience. We are glad we came up with an app to enhance customer experience and enable data-driven decisions,” said Pooja Patti, centre director, Phoenix MarketCity, Chennai.