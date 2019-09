Power shutdown in parts of Chennai on Sept 27

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: For carrying out maintenance work, power supply will be suspended by Tangedco on Friday (Sept 27) from 9 am to 5 pm in these following areas. According to a statement from Tangedco, power supply will be resumed before 5 pm if work is completed. Here is the list.

PORUR: Vigneshwara nagar part, Lakshmi nagar, Himachal nagar, Rani G Nagar, Ponni nagar, Santhosh nagar, Mugalivakkam main road, Subaiya nagar, Ramachandra nagar, Sivaji nagar, Annai velankanni nagar, Madha nagar part, Balaji nagar, vijaylakshmi nagar.

RAMAPURAM: Tamil Nagar, Sabari nagar, Shanthi nagar, Anandam nagar, Kurinji nagar, Gangaiamman koil st, Naidu st, Kambar salai, Balambigai nagar, Ambal nagar.

VELACHERY EAST: V.V. Koil st, MG nagar, Tharamani 100 feet road, New colony, Seethapathy nagar, margidass road, Kogulam st.