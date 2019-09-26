Step up for bommais

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

Fifteen years ago, it was batsman Ganesha and today it’s Lord Athi Varadar. There’s never a dearth of creativity in golu toys in the city, despite changing trends. Channapatna’s and Kondapalli’s wooden handicrafts, Kolkata’s clay toys, Puducherry’s terracotta deities, and Cuddalore’s papier mache figurines — Vaishali Vijaykumar presents a list of shops for your last-minute golu shopping

Bommai Chatram

One cannot miss out this kalyana mandapam bang opposite the side gate of Parthasarathy Temple in Triplicane. The 76-year-old N Ramachandran started this place in 1957 with the sole ambition of carrying forward his father Narayanaswami’s vision of showcasing golu to people who can’t afford to buy them. The 3,000 sq ft marriage hall is adorned with golu on all sides. The dolls are colour-coordinated and arranged according to height on seven steps.

“I remember dolls being priced at five or eight paise. My father used to give the labourers a rate of four or five rupees back then. Men would work round the clock until the demand is met. Nowadays, nobody wants to do this profession. I also get dolls from Thanjavur, Cuddalore, Kancheepuram, and Puducherry. I hate to charge more for these dolls but the prices for raw materials have gone up drastically. People have also started to buy from online platforms,” said Ramachandran.

The house is open from July to November. Children and tourists visit to see the different types of dolls. Lord Ayyapan, an urban town set-up, the ten avatars of Lord Vishnu, stories from Mahabharata and Ramayana, tales of Krishna — name it and you can find them at this place.

“People bargain for cheaper prices and fail to look at the finish and quality of the doll. Our loyal set of patrons visit us every year. We don’t intend to compete with anyone. Our collection speaks for itself. We also courier to people across the country and abroad based on demand. Gone are those days when a doll would last for multiple generations in good condition. Now it hardly stays for a few years. I don’t believe in papier mache dolls either. We used to make such beautiful toys with clay,” he said.

Sri Jyothi Handicrafts

As you walk a few metres down the North Mada Street, you will find Parameshwaran unloading new stocks of golu dolls off a truck. Along with the boys, he takes them to the first floor of his shop. The racks are stacked with dolls from Channapatna, West Bengal, Kondapalli, and interiors of Tamil Nadu. Sri Jyothi Handicrafts has been making golu dolls for the past 15 years.

“We start gathering collections from Krishna Jayanthi. Sivagami Viswaroopam is trending this season. Stand-alone dolls, nine types of Lord Narasimha, Srirangam Perumal, Lord Shiva and Parvati in Kailasha are a few best-sellers. People either come for gifting options or add to their collection based on themes. We’re waiting for more stock. We deliver to different parts of the city. We do help with maintenance and fix cracks in toys purchased from us but our hands are full right now. The repairing process begins before Navratri starts in full swing,” said Parameshwaran while attending to a customer from Chengalpet.

Panigraha Kalyana Mandapam

It’s that time of the year again, when Arya Gowda Street in West Mambalam is crammed with golu shops on both sides. Although most shopkeepers exhibit their collection on the footpath, Panigraha and Ayodhya Kalyana Mandapam are thronged by patrons for the eclectic mix of dolls displayed by the Puducherry Handicrafts Artisans Trade and Welfare Association.

We’re welcomed by a six-foot-tall Lord Vishnu papier mache idol at the entrance. Patrons are busy bargaining with artisans. There are ten stalls inside the hall. Parthiban, an artisan, and his relatives have been coming to the city for more than a decade. “We belong to Agraharam village in Puducherry. Dolls taller than 15 inches are made with paper mache. The rest are made with a mould. From one mould, 250 pieces can be made. The manpower has gone down drastically, mud has become expensive and paint prices have shot up. We have to pay `2,500 for one load of mud.

Having said that, we have regular customers who have the dolls delivered within the country and from countries like New Zealand and the US,” said Parthiban, who has been practising the craft for 22 years. This year’s special is Athi Varadar, Meenakshi Kalyanam, Krishna and Gopis, uriyadi ceremony, and Malaysia Murugan. The process of preparing a mould, baking the dolls in brick kilns, painting and drying almost consumes the whole year.

Mother Teresa Women Complex

The exhibition hall at Anna Teresa Magalir Valagam offers the perfect festive sight — golu dolls neatly stacked on nine steps. Lord Vishnu’s dasavataram, Lord Muruga’s six avatars, and the sorga vasal (gateway to heaven) are hard to miss. There are also golu dolls, which signify the importance of marriage, baby showers and religious processions. The Navratri golu exhibition has been taking place here since 2011. All the dolls are made by women from self-help groups.

They have collections from Kancheepuram, Singaperumal Kovil, Tiruvannamalai, Puducherry, Tiruppur, and Cuddalore. Padmini, one of the artisans, has been into doll-making for the last 20 years. “Parthasarathy and Vaikunda Perumal are our new additions. We have already run out of Athi Varadar. Our Raghavendra Swamy is popular. One of the biggest problems is transporting these fragile dolls. People don’t buy it if they have cracks or even the slightest damage. The city has been giving us good sales, so we compromise on prices,” said Padmini.

