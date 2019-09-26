Home Cities Chennai

Yet again live wire falls to ground, this time claims life of a cow

Five days after Sethuraj, a resident of Chitlapakkam, died after a damaged electric pole fell on him, a live wire fell on a cow electrocuting it early Wednesday morning in the same locality. 

By Madhumitha Viswanath
Express News Service

The wire that fell was from an electric pole on Ashtalakshmi Street which was replaced a day before. Residents said as it was raining many did not venture out. 
The wire that fell was from an electric pole on Ashtalakshmi Street which was replaced a day before. Residents said as it was raining many did not venture out.

In the last one month, four people have died due to electrocution in the city. Of them, two were Tangedco employees who died while repairing default wires. On Tuesday, officials had replaced seven to eight old and rusted electric poles in Muthulakshmi Nagar at Chitlapakkam, out which three were replaced in Vyasar and Ashtalakshmi streets. Next day morning, residents living near the spot found the cow dead and the live wire was lying next to the carcass. Officials said they cut power supply to that line immediately after residents alerted them around 7 am.

Residents said they were shocked that the wire fell the next day after the pole was replaced. “All the wires were jointed with one another using smaller cables. Because of shoddy last minute work, the smaller wire must have snapped making the cable fall on the road,” said a resident of Muthulakshmi Nagar.  
After Sethuraj’s death last week, officials have started replacing all poles in the locality. When Express visited the area, it was clear that even the wires needed replacement. 

“A team of local Tangedco officials are looking into the problem. We are taking all necessary steps to avoid future accidents,” said a Tangedco official. L Sundaraman, president of Muthulakshmi Nagar welfare association, said lack of periodic maintenance was the main cause behind such incidents. 

