Dengue confirmed as cause of girl’s death in ICH; second in a week

On Tuesday 107 fever cases were admitted in the ICH and out of them 25 children tested positive for dengue.

Outpatients queueing to receive treatment for fever at the Institute Of Child Health and Hospital for Children in Egmore on Thursday | R Satish Babu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Doctors at the Institute of Child Health, Egmore, on Thursday confirmed dengue as the cause for the death of a 12-year-old girl in the hospital on Wednesday.  The blood results were received on Thursday. So, two children have succumbed to dengue in the hospital in a week.

According to doctors, Prithika (12) from Mangadu was admitted to the ICH on Tuesday with high fever and multi-organ failure. Doctors took blood samples and sent them for test while the girl died on Wednesday without responding to treatment.

It may be noted that a five-year-old girl from Mogappair succumbed to dengue at the ICH on Monday and a nine-month-old boy died of dengue at a private hospital on September 18.

On Tuesday 107 fever cases were admitted in the ICH and out of them 25 children tested positive for dengue.

The Directorate of Public Health has issued health advisory to doctors, clinics and hospitals on fever cases management. “All dengue patients should be educated on taking plenty of fluids like tender coconut water, butter milk and porridge.”

Meanwhile, Health Minister C Vijayabaskar on Thursday inspected fever wards at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital and the Institute of Child Health.

According to sources as on Thursday, 13 patients have tested positive for dengue in Thanjavur district. Of them nine are being treated in government hospitals and four in private hospitals.

