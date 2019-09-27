Insurance firm to pay Rs 67.80 lakh to aggrieved

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Three years after an accident in which a person died and another was grievously injured, near Vanagram, a motor accident claims tribunal has directed a private insurance company to pay a total compensation of Rs 67.80 lakhs to the two families.

On June 29, 2016, Anandh Ranganathan and Rajesh, were on a bike and a lorry coming from the opposite direction hit their vehicle.

According to a petition filed before the tribunal by S Raja Suganya, wife of Anandh Ranganathan who died, and Rajesh, the two were on West Poonamallee Road and on the way to Vanagaram. The families sought a compensation of Rs 1 crore.

The counsel for United India Insurance Company submitted that the accident occurred due to the negligence of the bike rider. Considering the oral and documentary evidence, the tribunal presided by S Umamaheshwari directed the insurance firm to provide compensation of Rs 27.55 lakh to Anandh Ranganathan’s family and Rs 40.25 lakh to Rajesh’s family.

