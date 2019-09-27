Home Cities Chennai

Insurance firm to pay Rs 67.80 lakh to aggrieved

On June 29, 2016, Anandh Ranganathan and Rajesh, were on a bike and a lorry coming from the opposite direction hit their vehicle.

CHENNAI: Three years after an accident in which a person died and another was grievously injured, near Vanagram, a motor accident claims tribunal has directed a private insurance company to pay a total compensation of Rs 67.80 lakhs to the two families.

According to a petition filed before the tribunal by S Raja Suganya, wife of Anandh Ranganathan who died, and Rajesh, the two were on West Poonamallee Road and on the way to Vanagaram. The families sought a compensation of Rs 1 crore.

The counsel for United India Insurance Company submitted that the accident occurred due to the negligence of the bike rider. Considering the oral and documentary evidence, the tribunal presided by S Umamaheshwari directed the insurance firm to provide compensation of Rs 27.55 lakh to Anandh Ranganathan’s family and Rs 40.25 lakh to Rajesh’s family.

Rs 1 crore was sought by the family of the deceased as compensation. The counsel for United India Insurance Company submitted that based on evidence, the accident occurred due to the negligence of the bike rider

