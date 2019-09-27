Roof collapses due to rain, 8-year-old killed

Sahaya Novinston Lobo By

CHENNAI: A boy studying Class 3 died after the terracotta roof of his house at Washermenpet collapsed in rain in the wee hours of Thursday. Police identified the deceased as S Alan, aged 8, the second child of Suresh and Kalaivani. He and his sister Mercy Angel are studying in a private school at George Town. While Suresh is a labourer at Koyambedu market, Kalaivani is a domestic help.

The family lives in the central portion of a small house which is not more than 125 sq.feet. Suresh’s brother lives on the right side of the house while Kalaivani’s brother stays on the other side. “Since there is no space, I used to sleep in the veranda. My wife was sleeping near the door and the children were inside the house. I got up at 3.30am to go to market. While I was freshening up, I heard a noise and my wife was crying,” said Suresh. He added that his brother and in-law rushed to his rescue. The terracotta roof had pulled down some bricks as well. “My wife was buried from hip below and I could not see my children. Mercy was rescued. Alan was already dead,” said Suresh.

Except the family photo, all things, including television set, cupboard, fish tank and play things were destroyed. Muthialpet police registered a case and sent the body to Stanley Government Hospital. Teachers and students from Alan’s school visited his house. “Alan was always the favourite of the primary section,” said a staff.

Suresh said the 60-year-old structure belonged to a church in the locality and was given to the family on charity basis.A week ago, 42-year-old Jerina Banu died after the roof of her house at Mannadi collapsed and fell on her.