Subashri death: Absconding AIADMK leader Jayagopal arrested in Krishnagiri

CHENNAI: Ex-councilor Jayagopal, who was behind the placing of a banner at Pallikaranai that led to the death of 23-year-old techie Subashri, was arrested on Friday from his relative’s house at Denkanikottai in Krishnagiri district.

Acting on a tip-off, a special team of Chennai Police led by the Additional Commissioner of Police (South), Law and Order, Prem Anand Sinha arrested Jayagopal. His arrest comes 15 days after Subashri died when a banner placed at the centre median on 200 feet road in Pallikaranai fell on her while she was riding a two-wheeler. She skidded and fell and was immediately run over by a water tanker.

Cops from the St Thomas Mount traffic police team have also booked Jayagopal and Meganathan under IPC Section 308 (attempt to culpable homicide not amounting to murder), while the Pallikaranai police have registered a separate case under the Prevention of Disfigurement Act. The St Thomas Mount traffic investigation police team had also registered a case and nabbed the tanker driver Manoj Yadav who was let off later.

Subashri, a resident of Chennai, was riding along the Pallavaram - Thoraipakkam radial road at Pallikaranai near the Kamatchi Hospital. She was riding towards her house in Chromepet when the banner fell on her. A BTech graduate, Subashri was returning home after work.

The cops have also initiated departmental action against the Inspector of Police (Pallikaranai), Azhagu, for his inaction against illegal banners along the road. It was only after the accident hit headlines that AIADMK functionaries swung into action and removed the banners from the entire stretch.