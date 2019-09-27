Subashri death: Dept action taken against errant cop

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Weeks after techie Subashri lost her life in an illegal banner fall, disciplinary action was initiated by the city police on Thursday against Pallikaranai Inspector of Police Azhagu for having failed to remove the illegal banners on the 200 feet road. On Wednesday Additional Advocate General C Emilias submitted that departmental action had been initiated against both inspectors of Pallikaranai station and St Thomas Mount traffic investigation. “On Wednesday evening, we issued the order of departmental action under section 3B of Tamil Nadu Police Subordinate Service (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1955,” said police.