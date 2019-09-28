Arumbakkam, Nehru Park stations get cab feeder services

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai Metro Rail introduced metro cab feeder services in Arumbakkam and Nehru Park station from Friday. The services cover a distance of 6-8 km from each of the stations at a flat rate of Rs 10. The ticketing system for this service is also integrated with Chennai Metro Smart Card system and Chennai Metro Rail mobile app system. The services will be extended to Saidapet, Kilpauk and Anna Nagar Tower Stations shortly.

This comes after Chennai Metro tied up with Bengaluru Mega Cabs Private Limited for providing feeder services in 10 operational metro stations. The feeder services are provided in Nandanam, AGDMS, Thousand Lights, LIC, Government Estate, Chennai Central, Washermanpet, Airport, Shenoy Nagar, Nanganallur Road stations through an app-based system developed by Ford Mobility.

Meanwhile, Union Housing and Urban Affairs (MOHUA) secretary and Chairman of Chennai Metro Rail Limited Durga Shankar Mishra visited CMRL and inspected CMRL depot where a presentation explaining the implementation of rolling stock remote diagnostic system and water conservation methods undertaken in the rolling stock of CMRL through the air-conditioning drip water system, was explained.

The official also inspected solar panels installed at CMRL depot. He visited Miyawaki Forest created by CMRL where native species have been planted adopting Miyawaki technique (Japanese technic) and a total of 1280 saplings were planted in 400 sq.metre. The Chairman also inspected Apna Pay cashless transaction facility at Koyambedu metro Station parking lot.