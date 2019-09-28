CM Palaniswami opens new buildings for govt hospitals

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami inaugurated various new buildings and facilities at government hospitals through video-conferencing at the Secretariat on Thursday. According to a release, the CM inaugurated the resident quarters for medical officers in Kanniyakumari government medical college.

He declared open the maternal and child health wing in the Krishnagiri government hospital and the eye ward and eye operation theatre in the Vriddachalam government hospital and the Vellore government hospital. Palaniswami also inaugurated the upgraded primary health centre and primary health centre in Tirupur district, out-patient block for the PHC in Tiruvannamalai and also ante neontal care building for the PHC in Vellore district. The total cost of the facilities was Rs 26.54 crore.