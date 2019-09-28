Home Cities Chennai

Customs sleuths foil bid to smuggle gold worth Rs 36.5 lakh

 Air intelligence unit of Customs on Friday foiled bids to smuggle gold weighing 932 grams and  worth `36.5 lakh, and Kuwaiti Dinars worth `4.5 lakh at Chennai Airport.

Published: 28th September 2019 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2019 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

Gold

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Air intelligence unit of Customs on Friday foiled bids to smuggle gold weighing 932 grams and worth Rs 36.5 lakh, and Kuwaiti Dinars worth Rs 4.5 lakh at Chennai Airport.

Nithya Manikandan, 28, of Chennai, who was bound for Dubai, via Colombo, by Sri Lankan Airlines flight, was intercepted in the departure terminal, when he was proceeding towards security hold area after clearing immigration, on suspicion that he might be carrying foreign currency. On examination of his shoulder bag, 157 Kuwaiti Dinars in various denominations equivalent to Rs 4.5 lakh were found concealed inside and were seized, a release said.

In another incident, Muhammed Jishad, 22, from Kozhikode, who arrived from  Thiruvananthapuram by Air India Flight was intercepted by customs officers at the exit on suspicion of carrying gold. He had travelled as a domestic passenger from Thiruvananthapuram. On a personal search, gold in the form of rubbery spread, totally weighing 590gms, was found concealed in his underwear.

After extraction, gold weighing 447 grams worth `17.5 lakh was recovered. Mohammed Rilvan, 25, of Chennai, who arrived from Kuala Lumpur by Batik Air flight, was intercepted and on a personal search, a gold cut bit and four gold cut bars, weighing 485 grams and valued at `19  lakhs, were found concealed in his underwear. The same was seized.

