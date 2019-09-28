DME gives clean chit to 2 medicos in PSG college

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Directorate of Medical Education has gave a clean chit to two first-year MBBS students of PSG Medical College, Coimbatore, suspected of impersonation, after an inquiry committee at the college level found differences in their photographs during cross-verification of documents.



Officials said there is no objection to students rejoining the college. The students landed themselves in trouble after they gave old photographs while applying for NEET. The students looked chubby and different in old photographs when compared to their appearance in person.

On Friday, the two came to the directorate here for inquiry for the second time.

Speaking to reporters after verification of documents, R Narayana Babu, Director of Medical Education (in charge) said, “A five-member inquiry committee at the Directorate of Medical Education conducted inquiry with the students and parents and verified all certificates. They also compared with NEET documents available with the directorate and found them to be genuine. The students can rejoin college with immediate effect and we have no objection. We will also inform TN Dr MGR Medical University which asked for No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the directorate to allow the students to continue the course”.

Babu also said re-verification of certificates of all students is almost done. Only those of students who are on leave are pending. “Till now, we did not find any disparity among the certificates verified so far,” he said.