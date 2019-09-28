Home Cities Chennai

Experts keep an eye on visual trauma

To spread awareness on this, Sankara Nethralaya is organising an International Neuro Ophthalmology conference — SYNAPSE 2019 — till September 29 at Taj Coramandel.

Published: 28th September 2019 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2019 06:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Accidents have a serious impact on victims and their loved ones. But, one issue that many people do not foresee and are often unprepared to deal with, after car or bike accidents, is vision loss. Collisions can cause severe optic nerve injuries that could result in permanent vision loss.    
To spread awareness on this, Sankara Nethralaya is organising an International Neuro-Ophthalmology conference — SYNAPSE 2019 — till September 29 at Taj Coramandel.

“Even after a patient recovers from life-threatening problems, eye complications like traumatic optic neuropathy, traumatic cranial nerve palsies, occipital cortex bleeding and other such issues can cause severe and permanent visual disabilities. Mostly, these problems affect young, active and healthy individuals within the age group of 20-50 years. Being a tertiary eye care institution, we see many such cases,” said Dr Ambika Selvakumar, director, department of neuro ophthalmology, Sankara Nethralaya.

About 350 delegates including specialists from different countries like America, Singapore and Japan are expected to participate in the conference. It aims to create a platform to exchange international innovations and update newer treatment modalities of these neuro ophthalmology diseases. Also, during the conference, a public awareness video on road safety and eye-related issues, would be released. 
Director Ponram has made the video which will have actor R Madhavan delivering the message. The video will be in three languages — Tamil, English and Hindi. “We are trying to telecast the video in multiplexes along with other public service 
announcements. This way, it will have a mass reach as the awareness right now is really low,” said

Ambika. 
The chief guest of the conference is Health Minister Vijaya Baskar and guest of honour, Ravi, ADGP, and they will also launch the video. 
Sankara Nethralaya has organised three such international conferences on the themes neuro ophthalmology awareness, multiple sclerosis, and TB and eye-related awareness. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Indian army tanks and other military equipment roll past Rajpath, the ceremonial boulevard, during Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. | (File | AP)
DRDO develops night vision equipment for Indian Army tank crew
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Social justice ministry may come up with pool of caregivers for elderly
Senior citizen couples are getting remarried to get certificates. | (Photo | EPS)
Panicky Muslim couples in Bengal remarry to stay safe from NRC threat
Plastic waste collected as part of BIAL’s ‘Plastic Beku’ campaign is used to lay roads at Kempegowda International Airport. (Photo | EPS)
Plastic turns into road at Kempegowda International Airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
13 people died in various incidents of flooding and wall collapse after intense rainfall lashed Pune on September 25. (Photo | Special arrangement)
22 killed and nearly 16,000 rescued in Pune following heavy rains
Their otherwise pleasant 26th morning took a traumatic turn as forest department officials launched a pre-dawn operation for shifting them to newly-opened Trichy elephant rehabilitation centre.
'Beaten, pushed from the home they love', three elephants head to Trichy
Gallery
Check out Bollywood's biggest overseas grossers of 2019 so far.
Shahid's 'Kabir Singh' to Taapsee's 'Badla': Check out Bollywood's 10 biggest overseas grossers of 2019 so far
As 'Bigg Boss Hindi' is set to return with Salman Khan as its host on September 29, we take a look at the couples who got too comfortable and cosy in front of the camera.
Rochelle-Keith to Gauhar-Kushal: Check out the couples who got cosy on 'Bigg Boss Hindi'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp