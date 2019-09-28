Experts keep an eye on visual trauma

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Accidents have a serious impact on victims and their loved ones. But, one issue that many people do not foresee and are often unprepared to deal with, after car or bike accidents, is vision loss. Collisions can cause severe optic nerve injuries that could result in permanent vision loss.

To spread awareness on this, Sankara Nethralaya is organising an International Neuro-Ophthalmology conference — SYNAPSE 2019 — till September 29 at Taj Coramandel.

“Even after a patient recovers from life-threatening problems, eye complications like traumatic optic neuropathy, traumatic cranial nerve palsies, occipital cortex bleeding and other such issues can cause severe and permanent visual disabilities. Mostly, these problems affect young, active and healthy individuals within the age group of 20-50 years. Being a tertiary eye care institution, we see many such cases,” said Dr Ambika Selvakumar, director, department of neuro ophthalmology, Sankara Nethralaya.

About 350 delegates including specialists from different countries like America, Singapore and Japan are expected to participate in the conference. It aims to create a platform to exchange international innovations and update newer treatment modalities of these neuro ophthalmology diseases. Also, during the conference, a public awareness video on road safety and eye-related issues, would be released.

Director Ponram has made the video which will have actor R Madhavan delivering the message. The video will be in three languages — Tamil, English and Hindi. “We are trying to telecast the video in multiplexes along with other public service

announcements. This way, it will have a mass reach as the awareness right now is really low,” said

Ambika.

The chief guest of the conference is Health Minister Vijaya Baskar and guest of honour, Ravi, ADGP, and they will also launch the video.

Sankara Nethralaya has organised three such international conferences on the themes neuro ophthalmology awareness, multiple sclerosis, and TB and eye-related awareness.