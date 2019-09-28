Home Cities Chennai

Fare better for the environment

M Auto will launch 4,000 electric autos by next month, stopping 16,000 tonnes of carbon emissions from entering Chennai’s skies 

Published: 28th September 2019 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2019 06:12 AM   |  A+A-

M Auto predicts that electric auto fares will drop over time  Debadatta Mallick

By KV Navya
Express News Service

KOCHI: In an initiative that will help reduce Chennai’s air pollution drastically, M Auto will be launching 100 electric autos in the city by October 31. They plan to launch 4,000 autos in Chennai by the end of this year, all driven by women.  

Since manufacturing 4,000 autos will also adversely affect the environment, M Auto has decided to remodel the two-stroke engine banned autos into electric ones.

The chief minister of Tamil Nadu, Edappadi K Palaniswami recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding with M Auto in Dubai, stating that the government will provide all the support in terms of charging stations, manufacturing units and more. M Auto is the first company to receive a licence for such operations from the government.

Green initiative
Each auto produces about four tonnes of carbon emissions per year. With more than one lakh autos in Chennai alone, the electric autos will decrease as much as 16,000 tonnes of carbon emission once all the

autos are launched, claim the officials at M Auto.
“All autos have a panic button, seat belt for the driver and CCTV camera. The reliability is the same as a petrol auto. It accommodates three persons and a driver, maximum speed is 70 km per hour and runs 100 km for a charge of four hours,” said Yasmeen Jawahar Ali, M Auto Group CEO.

Talking about the number of charging stations in the city, Yasmeen said that they plan to install 100 charging points in ten zones of Chennai before October. Just like a smartphone, you can plug in the vehicle and have it ready within hours. “In each zone, three charging points will have swapping technology where drivers can swap their battery with an already-charged one,” she said.

Fare reduction
Along with reducing carbon emissions, electric vehicles can also help bring down the fares, and the operating cost is comparatively lower than petrol autos. 
“To drive an auto for 100 km, fuel costs go up to `400 per day. Whereas, an electric auto needs to spend only `40 for the same distance,” explained Yasmeen. Eventually, fares will also be reduced.

Women empowerment
The officials of M Auto say the innovation will provide employment opportunities to 10,000 people. Half of them are drivers, who are all female, and the rest would be technicians, both men and women.
“We have been working towards two causes for years now — environmental protection and women empowerment. This is a major leap for both,” she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Indian army tanks and other military equipment roll past Rajpath, the ceremonial boulevard, during Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. | (File | AP)
DRDO develops night vision equipment for Indian Army tank crew
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Social justice ministry may come up with pool of caregivers for elderly
Senior citizen couples are getting remarried to get certificates. | (Photo | EPS)
Panicky Muslim couples in Bengal remarry to stay safe from NRC threat
Plastic waste collected as part of BIAL’s ‘Plastic Beku’ campaign is used to lay roads at Kempegowda International Airport. (Photo | EPS)
Plastic turns into road at Kempegowda International Airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
13 people died in various incidents of flooding and wall collapse after intense rainfall lashed Pune on September 25. (Photo | Special arrangement)
22 killed and nearly 16,000 rescued in Pune following heavy rains
Their otherwise pleasant 26th morning took a traumatic turn as forest department officials launched a pre-dawn operation for shifting them to newly-opened Trichy elephant rehabilitation centre.
'Beaten, pushed from the home they love', three elephants head to Trichy
Gallery
Check out Bollywood's biggest overseas grossers of 2019 so far.
Shahid's 'Kabir Singh' to Taapsee's 'Badla': Check out Bollywood's 10 biggest overseas grossers of 2019 so far
As 'Bigg Boss Hindi' is set to return with Salman Khan as its host on September 29, we take a look at the couples who got too comfortable and cosy in front of the camera.
Rochelle-Keith to Gauhar-Kushal: Check out the couples who got cosy on 'Bigg Boss Hindi'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp