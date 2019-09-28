Home Cities Chennai

Festive splash by Lime Soda

With Diwali a month away, Chennaiites are on a shopping spree. Buva House, one of the city's favourite pop-up spots, was in a celebratory mood — courtesy the Lime Soda Pop-up exhibition. 

Lime Soda Pop-up will be held today at Buva House Debadatta Mallick

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With Diwali a month away, Chennaiites are on a shopping spree. Buva House, one of the city’s favourite pop-up spots, was in a celebratory mood — courtesy the Lime Soda Pop-up exhibition. 
On Friday, sixty stalls and entrepreneurs from different parts of the country took part in the pop-up. The pre-festive edit was a one-stop destination for shopaholics. “Our collection is Indo-Western, keeping up with the festive spirit. The curation process began in July. We took 45 days to bring the best of talents from all across India. I would call travelling a big inspiration to meet designers. Patrons can also get their measurements taken at these stalls and designers would be able to customise the dresses before the festival,” said Soundariya Anil, founder, Lime-Soda Pop-up. 

There were 15 entrepreneurs who made their debut at the event. Anika jewels was one of them. The Instagram-based jewellery label offered one-of-a-kind accessories sourced from all parts of the country. These are statement pieces studded with precious stones, metals and gems. Intish by Chintya offered custom-made gowns and designerwear for parties. 
Embroidered and classic jackets were trending. Kanchi The Silk Street by designer Rinji Viswambharam brought crop tops and skirts, and dresses. “We can get them stitched as per individual preferences. Pastels and subtle shades are in this season,” said the designer. 

There were interesting home decor and skincare options for all your gifting needs. Vishara Handmade Luxury by Sharanya Gopalakrishnan had a tempting line-up of lip scrubs, balms, soap bars, body butters and creams. That aside, House of Crafts, Flame Game and Bedazzled The Craft Co offered colourful objects to deck up your home. There were lamps, candles, wall hanging pieces, and return gifts for parties. 
A shopping experience is incomplete without food. Paati Veedu had a specially-curated bakshanam menu for the festive season. The pop-up also had eateries selling ice-creams and juices. Patrons walked out bearing happy smiles and loaded with shopping bags. 

