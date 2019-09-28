Golden jubilee for the golden actor

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Fifty years is a long period in any industry. Theatre personality PC Ramakrishna hits the half-century mark as an actor, director and administrator with The Madras Players, the oldest English theatre company in India, this year. To recognise his contributions, The Madras Players will bring together a retrospective of the three successful plays directed by him at Museum Theatre, where he started his journey in 1969.

“I’m grateful for the decision The Madras Players has taken. We will be staging three plays — Water, that I produced and directed in 2012; Chudamani in 2016, and Trinity in 2018. All these plays are of different genres. The committee knows my interest in Tamil literature. I think these plays have satisfied me and attracted a larger audience,” said Ramakrishna, who has acted in more than 150 plays and theatrical presentations.

Ramakrishna took on the mantle of director in 2012 with Komal Swaminathan’s Water, translated from the original Thanneer Thanneer. “Each play was a different experience. The poignancy of a water-starved village, the stark reality and relevance of the play affect me even today. Likewise, Chudamani portrayed female protagonists with a vision far beyond their times. It has been the longest-running play of The Madras Players, now into its third year, having travelled to many cities. As a musician myself, Trinity was an opportunity to amalgamate live Carnatic music and English theatre,” said Ramakrishna, who served as the president of The Madras Players for about 20 years.

Ramakrishna has been a game-changer in English theatre in the South. As early as in the 80s, he foresaw the power that Indian writing could exercise on audiences and devoted his energies to encourage and present Indian themes on the English stage in translation, adaptation or original. To commemorate the Golden Jubilee of The Madras Players in 2005, Ramakrishna brought out a book, Bring Down The House Lights, with a foreword by Girish Karnad.

Ramakrishna has now made way to new leadership, at the same time being at the forefront of inducting younger members into the committee, with a view to keeping the thinking in sync with the times.

‘Water’ was staged on Friday. ‘Chudamani’ and ‘Trinity’ will be staged today and tomorrow respectively at Museum Theatre, Egmore at 7.15 pm. For tickets, visit: BookMyShow