Info on NRI medical seats under management quota sought

CHENNAI: Why don’t we bring a rule that only those who study in government schools will be admitted to government medical colleges?

A bench comprising Justices N Kirubakaran and P Velmurugan raised this question while hearing a petition seeking a directive to the State government to undertake necessary measures for proper counselling and mop-up procedure to fill 207 management quota seats, that have become available owing to non-filling of Non Resident Indians (NRI) quota seats.



The bench observed that when it comes to admission to medical courses, students even from private institutions prefer only government medical colleges. This is not the case when it comes to admission to other courses, the bench said.

According to the petitioner, this year alone 260 seats were earmarked under the NRI quota of which only 53 people were selected for admission and the remaining 207 seats were declared as vacant and all those seats have been transferred to management quota.

During the hearing on Friday, the State government submitted that the court should set guidelines to make admissions to unfilled NRI quota seats under management quota.

Counsel for petitioner also alleged that such seats transferred to management quota have been filled with students who scored low marks in NEET and gave a higher price for a seat.



Recording the submission, the bench impleaded all private medical colleges in the State and directed them to file the list of candidates admitted to such seats with marks obtained and the guidelines followed by the colleges, by October 15.