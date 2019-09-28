Now boarding, their first flight

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Putting a smile on the faces of 20 underprivileged children, Round Table India and Ladies Circle India turned their dreams of taking a trip in an aeroplane, into a reality.



The children from Periana Nadar Rajalakshmi Ammal Rathna Vilas Higher Secondary School, Sivakasi, accompanied by two teachers, flew from Madurai to Chennai on Wednesday. The students were selected based on their academics, full attendance, performance in sports and co-curricular activities.

Their schedule included a tour of Madurai airport, tour of the aircraft and cockpit before take-off, ride on an air-conditioned bus from Chennai airport to VGP Golden Resorts and a fun filled day at the 3D Clipart Gallery, Snow World and Aquarium, before flying back to Madurai at night.



Eleven-year-old Vinnarasi who took the flight said, “It was fascinating. The airports transported us to a different world and the aeroplane experience was blissful. I first got scared when the plane swayed left and right, but enjoyed how everything looked from above. Also, this is my first time in Chennai and I am really excited.”

Another student, V Muthumari gleefully said, “With all the clouds beneath, it seemed like we were in heaven. While landing, we got to see the entire sea line of Chennai dotted with boats and ships. It was a sight to behold.”

Their headmaster, P Premalatha who also flew for the first time said she now desires to take her children and her husband on an aeroplane. Commenting on the initiative, Ajmal Dastagir, area- 2 publicity convenor, Roundtable India, said, “The Flight to Fantasy programme is designed to give the children a taste of independence and help them dream big. We have done about 30 such trips so far and all of them have been unforgettable.”

With over 350 chapters, Round Table India is present in 120 cities across India. The organisation aims at providing classrooms and toilet facilities in underprivileged schools. For the last 20 years, Round Table India has built over 6,600 classrooms across 2,849 schools in India, impacting more than 7.2 million lives.