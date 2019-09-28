OPS promises Valleeswaran Koil residents spacious homes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Friday inspected the 40-year-old houses of Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board (TNSCB) at Valleeswaran Koil Thottam at Raja Annamalaipuram and promised the residents that spacious multi-storey buildings will be built for them at a cost of Rs 67.89 crore. He also directed officials of the board and Greater Chennai Corporation to ensure that the area around Valleeswaran Koil Thottam is clean.

He said the 488 existing houses were built in 200 sq.ft area and they would be demolished. New houses of 400 sq.ft will be built. Each house will have a bedroom, hall, kitchen, bathroom and toilet. The new buildings, to be built under the House For All Scheme, will also have lift and parking facilities. Already, the board had finalised the tender process for building the new houses.

During his visit, the Deputy Chief Minister enquired about the requirements of those living in the quarters and promised to fulfil them.