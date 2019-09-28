Personal stories on professional growth

Home Cities Chennai

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Story, organised by Your Story on Friday, brought together successful entrepreneurs and business leaders from across India to discuss their experiences on market, HR, technology and financial standpoints. The conference also dwelled into strong parameters of Tamil Nadu’s industrial growth and the policies which fuelled it.

This was followed by panel discussions on the topics 'Key to Entrepreneurship Success in Tamil

Nadu' and 'Industrial Growth State'.

CK Kumaravel, co-founder of Naturals, said, “There is a need for big companies to lend a helping hand to small companies besides investment only. Also, the youth must start dreaming big.”
In the second session, Suhail Sattar, co-founder, Basics, Hasbro Clothing Ltd, recalled their early days, where they built rapport with the consumers, and the need for innovation and adaption as there are more than 1,000 outlets across India. Suhail also mentioned the need for being humble and the importance of choosing the right man for the right job and to have the humility to step aside.

Srinivasa Raja, managing director of Adyar Ananda Bhavan, highlighted the changing preferences of generations every decade and how they meticulously planned this change of taste to make the brand a global one.

