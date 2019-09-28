Home Cities Chennai

Relocated sans power and toilets

Families evicted from Chintadripet allotted houses that lack even basic amenities in Perumbakkam  

Published: 28th September 2019

By Jayanthi Pawar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: It was 31-degree Celsius on Friday afternoon when 27-year-old Ezhil had to find a place among the bushes near the Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board tenements at Perumbakkam for her daughter to defecate. Hers was one of the 50-odd families evicted from the banks of the Cooum at Chintadripet on Thursday and Friday and shifted to the TNSCB tenements about 25 km away.

But the officials have failed to provide amenities such as electricity, water supply and toilets before relocating people. “We reached Perumbakkam around 9 am and waited for almost two-and-a-half hours for a house to be allotted on the fifth floor where the lifts are dysfunctional,” says Ezhil.

Her family was busy carrying household items all the way to the fifth floor while she had to search for a place for her daughter to defecate. “There is no water supply and the closet is covered with cement and there is no light. Where should my children and me go to use the toilet,” she questions.

In another house on the third floor in 94th block, Muthu, his wife and their five-year-old son were seen scrapping cement from the floor and their things are kept on the veranda. “We have been scrapping the dried cement for two hours now in the entire house. There is no water also to swob the house. How do they expect us to sleep in the dust,” asks Muthu.

Outside the block, a small pit is filled with rainwater which has become a breeding ground for mosquitoes and now children are seen filling this in buckets for their parents to mop the dusty house. “We were brought here on Thursday night and as there is no power supply. We slept on the veranda braving the mosquito bite,” says an irritated Deepa.

Another resident Arjun says, “My mother is 67-year-old and we have been allotted a house on the fifth floor. Since she is not able to climb the steps, she has been waiting outside the building for more than five hours. And the officials claim the lift will start functioning only after a month. And we have asked them to allot the house at least on the first floor, but they refused.”

For drinking, a water tanker is brought and food packets are supplied at junctions. “How long will we have to depend on these?” The officials have assured to provide electricity and water supply in a month and asked us to adjust till then, claimed the residents. N Renuka, whose house is allotted on the third floor, says they promised us a better livelihood and this is what we have got.

Close to 924 families are being evicted from Chintadripet. When contacted, a senior official of the Cooum River Restoration Trust (CRRT) said, “We allotted houses in different blocks with all facilities but yesterday when the drive started, the residents asked for particular blocks from 91 to 114 which were closed to avoid trespassing. That is why there is a delay in water and power supply.”

