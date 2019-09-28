Silver streak for golden years

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Loud claps and cheers filled the hall of EVP Rajeshwari Marriage Palace in T Nagar on Thursday. Senior citizens from all parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry had gathered to celebrate the silver jubilee of ESIC Pensioners’ Association Tamil Nadu.



The association was set up by veteran pensioner KA Venkataraman along with a few other retired elders in 1994, as a redressal machinery to address the needs of ESIC pensioners and family pensioners in Tamil Nadu. The count of members has increased from 30 to 900 over the years.

The event was presided over by G Kalan, president of Indian National Trade Union Congress Tamil Nadu, V Radhakrishnan, ESI Corporation New Delhi, Sringeshwar, ESI Corporation New Delhi, SP Tiwari, ESI Corporation New Delhi, SV Krishnakumar, additional commissioner and regional director, ESIC Chennai, and Sowmya Sampath, dean, ESIC Medical College.

“We have a general body meeting around August, when all pensioners gather to address grievances. Our issues revolve around Pensioners Medical Schemes and pay scales, usually. An issue worrying pensioners who have opted for ESIC-PMS is the very heavy fee we are forced to pay for being members of PMS.



We’re already foregoing the monthly Fixed Medical Allowance of Rs 1,000, which comes to Rs 12,000 an annum. Insured persons, retired insurance persona and serving employees are better placed. Thus, we want the ESIC authorities to take another look at the ESIC-PMS scheme and abolish collection of any fee from the members who are enrolled under it,” said S Ramachandran, president of the association.

The executive committee of the association comprises 35-40 members who are involved in decision-making and planning agendas. The elections for members takes place once in two years. Every state has an ESIC Pensioners Association that reports to a larger body called the ESIC Pensioners’ Federation, which came to existence in 2001 and is headquartered in Chennai.