Stay curious!

Published: 28th September 2019 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2019 06:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: On this day, last year, as a result of a common goal shared between enterprising duo Charanya Prabhakar and Priyanka Navneet, a brand new avenue, CurioPlay opened its doors for art lovers, content creators and people on the constant hunt for leisure activities to do in the city. As the education centre-cum-art space turns one today, Priyanka tells us how the curated experiences will only make people ‘curiouser and curiouser’.

“Our name, CurioPlay, stems from the charming quality of ‘curiosity’ that we believe should be fed through ‘curated’ experiences, therefore, allowing the mind to ‘play’,” she says. While there was no dearth for experiential activities and interesting content in the city, the duo found “a gap” in the curation process. “A lot of activities and quality events were being conducted across the city. But the problem was, one didn’t know where to find it and it was difficult to get information or access to the events. While there was always something interesting to explore, it was either too far or we were too caught up with our routine,” she shares, adding that CurioPlay was established in an attempt to bridge this gap by bringing an array of workshops, conducted by subject matter experts, under one roof.

From art, music and theatre workshops, personal branding, documentary screenings, yoga sessions, design thinking workshops, dance recitals to pet grooming — CurioPlay has hosted over 500 events. Names like Kommune, Crea Shakthi, Evam Happy Cow, Half Boiled Inc, Warhorse, Chennai Photo Biennale and Rainbow Fish have also been part of their journey.

“We have patrons from ages four to 75 who visit us and take part in the activities. Currently, we have reached a milestone where events in CurioPlay have to be booked a month in advance, that’s how we have grown. What remains is our pursuit to continue to bring fabulous experiences and content by the best names there are,” she shares. As part of their anniversary celebrations, CurioPlay will host Rainbow Fish, an art programme; Warhorse, a communication programme, Clown Chow, a new show by Evam Happy Cow, and ‘Ooru Oorula’, a play by John Pradeep.

‘Clown Cow’ will be staged today at 4.30 pm and 6.30 pm; ‘Ooru Oorula’ will be staged tomorrow, 6.30 pm at CurioPlay, Alwarpet. For details, visit Instagram and Facebook page: CurioPlay

