Tune in to the melody queen 

CHENNAI: A leading exponent of Carnatic music and an advocate of socio-cultural oneness — Pantula Rama, often hailed as the ‘Nightingale of Andhra Pradesh’ was recently in the city to judge Indira Sivasailam Foundation’s seventh year of Anwesha - Bala Vidwan, as a precursor to the annual endowment concert, at the Music Academy. In a tete-a-tete with CE, the ‘Melody Queen’ who has been selected for the Indira Sivasailam Endowment Medal this year, recalls defining moments in her career and talks about helping people realise the supreme consciousness through music. Excerpts follow.

What does being chosen for the Indira Sivasailam Award mean to you? For an artiste, how important are awards and titles?

It is a big honour to receive the award, more so because it’s in the memory of a great visionary and rasika of the arts. Awards and titles are significant decorations for an artiste, but they are also secondary. When we perform, we don’t think about receiving awards for it. Through the journey when the accolades and recognitions follow, it keeps the momentum going. When people recognise art and art forms, it encourages one to do more. But, it also comes with a big responsibility. This award is very special because I am from Andhra Pradesh and I have been recognised by the people in Tamil Nadu. This shows that music has no language. I am sure this award is going to inspire me further to create good music.

You started performing when you were eight years old. Did being labelled a child prodigy come with baggage?

I knew that I was a child prodigy only when I grew up. Both my gurus — my father Pantula Gopala Rao, and Ivaturi Vijayeswara Rao — ensured that I understand that the qualities, people now say are that of a child prodigy, are the basic requirements for a good musician. So, everything was part of learning. I was never under any ‘negative’ pressure. When I watched legends perform, great music being played or a perfect note being executed, I wanted to reach that point.

You are known for your distinctive style and fresh approach. Has your style crystalised?

My whole journey has been organic. Styles don’t crystalise over time, they keep changing. Practice, performance and contemplation shape you as a person. I was exposed and influenced by several styles, but I have always believed that nativity is important for a person, and artiste to develop a certain style. This exposure has helped balance elements. It’s a continuous process.

Any memorable letters you received from a rasika?

Twenty years ago, a senior citizen, a rasika who was living in an old-age home used to attend every concert of mine, irrespective of his health conditions. I once received a letter from him. He wrote, ‘I am living for your music’. It made a huge impact on me and made me understand my responsibility as an artiste.

What kind of guru do you aspire to become?

I tell my students that I will consider my job successful only when they are free and independent of me. I tell them to aspire for that and not cling on to me. I want my students to flourish, find their paths and leave their mark.

Your socio-cultural movement ‘PaRa - The Supreme’ is three years old now. What new visions do you have?

We are now collaborating with the government of Andhra Pradesh for a pilot project to take music into government schools to interested students. I believe that music has the power to transform a person. The programmes aim to help people realise the supreme consciousness. In Chennai, Carnatic music is a way of life. I remember seeing a young boy in Mylapore do his vocal practice on his way to school. But this is not the case in Andhra. I had an intense desire to make people aware of the art, not by imposing it, but by opening platforms for those who don’t have access to it. And for those who are already aware, we conduct advanced workshops.