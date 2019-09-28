Home Cities Chennai

Young players can now digitally record growth

The first edition of Skoolympics is scheduled to be held from October 9 to 13 at Nehru Indoor Stadium, SDAT Aquatic Complex, SDAT and Hockey Stadium.

Published: 28th September 2019 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2019 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

About 8,000 children will take part in Skoolympics 2019  D Sampathkumar

By Ashok Venugopal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: About 8,000 children from 100 schools in Tamil Nadu, most of them from Chennai, will take part in Skoolympics 2019, an inter-school sports fest that is aimed to enrich the children in mind, body and spirit. With the tag line Game On, it is one-of-a-kind state-wide sports festival. The first edition of Skoolympics is scheduled to be held from October 9 to 13 at Nehru Indoor Stadium, SDAT Aquatic Complex, SDAT and Hockey Stadium.

Children under 17 years can participate in the badminton, tennis, table tennis, swimming, athletics, basketball, football 5’s, kabaddi, volleyball and hockey tournaments.
The highlight of the tournament is that it is digitised with TournamentOS, an exclusive operating system for sports tournaments. It is a sports tournament digitisation and fan engagement platform capable of delivering a great sporting experience to players and fans. This software was designed by former India badminton player Aditya Elango.

“TournamentOS is an award-winning software that tracks the performance of schools and the progress of children. The software was developed by Adya Sports Tech Pvt Ltd, a  start-up incubated by NASSCOM. The software has been extensively tested and used at grassroot-level sports. The response has been overwhelming, parents have been appreciative of digitising children’s progress and also the transparency that the system ensures. Even associations have shown interest. The idea behind the software is to digitise all sporting activity, from registrations to results,’’ said Aditya Elango.

“A key feature of TournamentOS is Khel ID, a unique ID for every sportsperson, which uses a live scoring feature to help players track the progress of their improvement since their debut tournament. Every player receives their Khel ID when they register for a sports match or camp organised by TournamentOS. Players can track their performance and scores. The platform analytics will help rank players without bias. Coaches can view player profiles, analyse their scores and improve their performances,’’ he said.
There is no entry fee for team events, and players have to subscribe to the software when they participate in the tournament and pay Internet booking charge. Their records will be available online.
The organisers have tied up with Tamil Thalaivaas for kabaddi, with HUTN for hockey, and with Chennain FC for football.

M Renuka Lakshmi, general secretary of Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu, welcomed the initiative, believing that children would get to play in a quality tournament and also keep track of their performances.
The event culminates in an Open 5-km and 10-km run that will raise funds for identification, training and development of sports talent across tier-2 and 3 cities.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Indian army tanks and other military equipment roll past Rajpath, the ceremonial boulevard, during Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. | (File | AP)
DRDO develops night vision equipment for Indian Army tank crew
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Social justice ministry may come up with pool of caregivers for elderly
Senior citizen couples are getting remarried to get certificates. | (Photo | EPS)
Panicky Muslim couples in Bengal remarry to stay safe from NRC threat
Plastic waste collected as part of BIAL’s ‘Plastic Beku’ campaign is used to lay roads at Kempegowda International Airport. (Photo | EPS)
Plastic turns into road at Kempegowda International Airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
13 people died in various incidents of flooding and wall collapse after intense rainfall lashed Pune on September 25. (Photo | Special arrangement)
22 killed and nearly 16,000 rescued in Pune following heavy rains
Their otherwise pleasant 26th morning took a traumatic turn as forest department officials launched a pre-dawn operation for shifting them to newly-opened Trichy elephant rehabilitation centre.
'Beaten, pushed from the home they love', three elephants head to Trichy
Gallery
Check out Bollywood's biggest overseas grossers of 2019 so far.
Shahid's 'Kabir Singh' to Taapsee's 'Badla': Check out Bollywood's 10 biggest overseas grossers of 2019 so far
As 'Bigg Boss Hindi' is set to return with Salman Khan as its host on September 29, we take a look at the couples who got too comfortable and cosy in front of the camera.
Rochelle-Keith to Gauhar-Kushal: Check out the couples who got cosy on 'Bigg Boss Hindi'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp