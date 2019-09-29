Chennai police bags 21 medals in duty meet

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai police bagged 21 medals, including eight gold, at the State Police Duty Meet and 644 personnel received the Chief Minister’s medal of constabulary on Saturday. The duty meet was conducted last week at Tamil Nadu Police Academy where personnel participated in 20 different competitions based on computer awareness, sabotage check, science and investigation and tracking.

A team of 45 personnel, including 13 women police officers, represented Chennai police. Commissioner A K Viswanathan on Saturday distributed the Chief Minister’s constabulary medals to 644 personnel for their extraordinary performance for the last 10 years. Totally, 230 personnel from law-and-order and crime sections, 289 from traffic were given the medals.