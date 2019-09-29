CMRL told to plant over 1,000 saplings 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A division bench of Madras High Court has given its nod to Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) to go ahead with its project through Thiru-Vi-Ka park at Shenoy Nagar, subject to the condition that 1,250 saplings must be planted to compensate the trees to be cut for the project.

A bench of Justices S Manikumar and Subramonium Prasad passed order while dismissing two public interest writ petitions, including one from K P Sivasubramaniam, a retired judge of the High Court, last week.

Petitioners prayed for a directive to CMRL and other authorities concerned from proceeding with the construction work of rail project through the park and to restore the land as it existed prior to handing over possession of the same to CMRL.