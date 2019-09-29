Home Cities Chennai

PM Modi seeks ideas for his IIT-Madras convocation speech

In Chennai, he would also participate in the prize distribution ceremony of the Singapore-India Hackathon.

Published: 29th September 2019 01:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2019 01:34 PM   |  A+A-

PM Modi at the BJP manifesto release event

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday sought ideas for the speech he will deliver at the convocation ceremony of IIT-Madras on Monday.

In Chennai, he would also participate in the prize distribution ceremony of the Singapore-India Hackathon.

"Tomorrow I would be in Chennai for the convocation ceremony of @iitmadras. I look forward to being with some of India's brightest minds," he tweeted.

He also urged people, especially IITians and IIT alumni to share their ideas for his speech.

He said the ideas can be shared on the 'open forum on the NaMo App.

Describing the hackathon a great mix of youth power and innovation, he said it brings together the finest young minds finding long-lasting solutions to the problems India faces.

"Will take part in the prize distribution ceremony of this Hackathon in Chennai tomorrow (Monday)," he said in another tweet.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IIT-Madras PM Modi NaMo App Singapore-India Hackathon
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO | First impression of OnePlus 7T smartphone
WATCH: Mangaluru celebrates Navratri by doing this unique 'Tiger Dance'
Gallery
An artisan gives finishing touches to an idol of Goddess Durga for sale ahead of Durga Puja festival in Hyderabad. (Photo | AP)
India gears up for Durga Puja celebrations
As India is all set to celebrate 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, we take a look at actors who essayed the role of Gandhi with elan. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab and PTI)
'Hey Ram' to 'Lage Raho Munna Bhai': 10 times Mahatma Gandhi was brought alive on screen
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp