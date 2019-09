Power shutdown in parts of Chennai on October 1

By Express News Service

For carrying out maintenance work, power supply will be suspended by Tangedco on Tuesday (Oct 1) from 9 am to 4 pm in these following areas. According to a statement from Tangedco, the power supply will be resumed before 5 pm if work is completed.

Here is the list.

IIT MADRAS AREA: Gandhimandapam raod, Sardhar pattel road,Kotturpuram, Srinagar colony, Venkatapuram, Chinnamalai, Tharamani, Ellaiyamman koil st, Kanagam, Kalikundram, Pallipattu, Sriram nagar, Nehru nagar 1 st to 4 th street, KB Nagar 1 st main road.

AMBATTUR SIDCO AREA: Sidco – Villivakkam Industrial Estate, Sidco nagar 1 st to 10 th block, South Jaganathan nagar, Agathiyar nagar “M” to “Q” block, Bharathi nagar 1 st ; 2 nd st, Thiru nagar all blocks, CTH Road,Thiruvengadiah 1 st and 2 nd st, Embar Naidu 1 st ; 2 nd st, Raja st, Adhi naidu st, Sivan koil north, south, East and West mad st, Reddy st, Mettu st and lane, Thirumangalam road, Radha Krishnan st, Venugopal st, Lakshmi st, New Avadi Road, Lakshmipuram 1 st to 3 rd st, South and North High court colony, Kumarasamy nagar, Nehru nagar, Ponvizha nagar, Balaramapuram and Valliammal nagar, Rajaji nagar, Baba nagar, Thathan kuppam, North Redhills Road.

PAMMAL: Kamarajar salai, J.N.Road, Mettu st, VOC st, Devaraj nagar, Kanniyamman koil st, Moosses st, Pammal main road (part), Eswaran nagar, Iyappa nagar, Ponni nagar, Venkateswara nagar 3 rd st, Moovar nagar, Dr.Radhakrishnan salai, Andal nagar, Cowl bazaar, ECTV nagar, Shivashankar nagar, Kalliamman nagar, Annai Indira nagar.

R.A PURAM: RA Puram 1st Main Road,RA Puram 2nd Main Road,RA Puram 3rd Main Road, RA Puram 4th Main Road,RA Puram 5th Main Road, RA Puram 6th Main Road, RA Puram 7th Main Road, RA Puram 1st Cross Street, RA Puram 2nd Cross Street,RA Puram 3rd Cross Street,RA Puram 4th Cross Street, R K Nagar 1st Street, RK Nagar 2nd Street, RK.Nagar 1st Cross Street, R K Nagar 2nd Cross Street, RK.Nagar 3rd Cross Street, RK.Nagar 4thCross Street, Green ways Road, Bishop Garden, Bishop Garden Extn, Bagyarathi Street, Vishwanathan Street, Kamarajar Salai, Chemiers Road, Co-oprative Colony, Sri Ram Nagar North, South and West, Boat Club House Road, Sathya Narayana Avenue, Crecent Avenue, ABM Avenue, St.Marys Road, Padavettamman Street , Turn bulls Road, Prithivi Avenue, Thiruvenkadam Street, Auscin Nagar, Ganapathy Colony, Chemiers 1st Lane, Adyar club gate Road, Bughs Road, RK Puram, Shunmugapuram, Venkat Raman Street, Kesavaperumal Puram (North, Central, East), Annai Sathya Nagar 1st to 5th Street, Annai Teresa Nagar, Govinda Samy Nagar, Kattapomman Street, Elango Street, Sringeri Mutt Road and Vanniampathy Street